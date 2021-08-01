Jockey Gallardo guides Avoman to victory in $150,000 Plate Trial event at Woodbine

TORONTO — Antonio Gallardo guided Avoman to a three-quarter length victory Sunday in the $150,000 Plate Trial at Woodbine Racetrack.

Avoman went off as the 3/2 co-favourite with H C Holiday and won the 1 1/8-mile race on Woodbine's tapeta track in 1:52.84.

Tuffle King, ridden by Justin Stein, finished second in the four-horse field but was relegated to fourth following a steward's inquiry for an incident involving fourth-place finisher Derzkii.

The disqualification moved H C Holiday into second and Derzkii into third.

The Plate Trial is a prep event for the $1-million Queen's Plate, which is slated to be run Aug. 22 at Woodbine.

Also on Sunday's card is the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks for fillies, another Plate prep event that also covers 1 1/8 miles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2021.