The Anaheim Ducks named Joel Bouchard coach of the San Diego Gulls, their American Hockey League affiliate, on Friday.

The 47-year-old Bouchard spent the last three seasons with the Montreal Canadiens' minor-league affiliate, the Laval Rocket, guiding the team to an 83-67-24 record and a 23-9-4 record this past season to win the Canadian Division title.

Bouchard left as co-owner, president, general manager and coach of the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League to take the Rocket job in 2018. He was GM there for seven years and added head coaching duties in 2014-15. He was named QMJHL coach of the year for the 2017-18 season.

Bouchard played 13 NHL seasons with the Calgary Flames. Nashville Predators, Dallas Stars, Phoenix Coyotes, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders. He was drafted by Calgary in 1992.