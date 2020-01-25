Anderson and Boqvist score in shootout as Devils rally to beat Rocket

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Jesper Boqvist and Joey Anderson scored in the shootout to secure a 3-2 victory for the Binghamton Devils against the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League on Saturday.

Phil Varone was the lone skater to score in the shootout for Laval (22-18-5), the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens.

Charles Hudon, with his team-leading 20th, and Laurent Dauphin scored in regulation for the Rocket. Both goals came in the first period and were recorded 36 seconds apart.

Kyle Cumiskey and Josh Jacobs, who had the game-tying goal at 14:36 of the third period, scored in regulation for the Devils (20-19-4).

Both Laval's Cayden Primeau and Binghamton's Gilles Senn stopped 29-of-31 shots.

The Devils failed to score on their five power plays, while the Rocket went 0 for 2 with the man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2020.