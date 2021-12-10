32m ago
Anderson hat trick leads Marlies past Thunderbirds
Joey Anderson scored three goals as the Toronto Marlies downed the Springfield Thunderbirds 4-2 in American Hockey League action Friday,
The Canadian Press
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Joey Anderson scored three goals as the Toronto Marlies downed the Springfield Thunderbirds 4-2 in American Hockey League action Friday,
Bobby McMann also scored for the Marlies (10-6-2), while Josh Ho-Sang had two assists.
Hugh McGing and Drew Calli scored for the Thuunderbirds (14-4-2).
Erik Källgren made 37 saves for Toronto.
Joel Hofer stopped 28 shots for Springfield.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2021.