SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Joey Anderson scored three goals as the Toronto Marlies downed the Springfield Thunderbirds 4-2 in American Hockey League action Friday,

Bobby McMann also scored for the Marlies (10-6-2), while Josh Ho-Sang had two assists.

Hugh McGing and Drew Calli scored for the Thuunderbirds (14-4-2).

Erik Källgren made 37 saves for Toronto.

Joel Hofer stopped 28 shots for Springfield.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2021.