Brampton, Ont.'s John Metchie III has moved into the second round in Todd McShay's latest mock draft for ESPN.

McShay has the 21-year-old Alabama wide receiver being taken with the New Orleans Saints at No. 49.

Currently the Saints' receiving corps is comprised of Michael Thomas, who did not play in 2021, Marquez Callaway, Tre'Quan Smith and Kevin White among others.

Metchie is coming off of his junior year with the Crimson Tide. He appeared in 13 games last season, posting career highs across the board. Metchie recorded 1,142 receiving yards on 96 catches with eight touchdowns.

Metchie is the 10th wide receiver off of McShay's board. Ohio State wideout Garrett Wilson is first, going to the New York Jets at No. 4.

Four Canadians - Jevon Holland, Benjamin St-Juste, Josh Palmer and Chuba Hubbard - were drafted in 2021.

The 2022 NFL Draft is set to get underway on Apr. 28 from Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders and can be seen live on TSN, the TSN App and TSN Direct.