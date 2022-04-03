ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — John Stevens scored two goals and Spencer Martin made 34 saves as the Abbotsford Canucks easily downed the Laval Rocket 6-1 in the American Hockey League Saturday.

Sheldon Rempal and Matt Alfaro each scored one and added one assist for the Canucks (31-21-5-1). Brandon Cutler and Carson Focht also found the back of the net. Jack Rathbone had three helpers.

Justin Ducharme scored the lone goal for Laval (31-22-3-2) with eight seconds to play in regulation to spoil Martin's shutout bid. Cayden Primeau made 30 saves.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2022.