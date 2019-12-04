Jon Moxley earned a convincing victory over Joey Janela in the main event of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, boosting his claim to the next shot at the title and gaining the attention of champion Chris Jericho, who came through the crowd with the rest of the Inner Circle as the event went off the air.

Moxley hit Janela with two paradigm shifts to earn the victory in a physical match that took place as much in the ring as outside of it, as two men that aren’t afraid of extreme action tried to gain the upper hand.

After the victory, Jericho’s music hit and flanked by the rest of his Inner Circle faction, he came through the crowd towards the ring, returning the favour for Moxley’s actions on last week’s Dynamite after Le Champion’s successful title defence against Scorpio Sky.

Moxley was on Jericho’s mind earlier in the night when he came out with Jake Hager to address the crowd. The AEW Champion introduced “The Lexicon of Le Champion”, a list containing all of the wrestlers he refuses to face in his final title defence of 2019. The list was extensive, but Moxley’s name was mentioned multiple times. Before Jericho could get to the bottom of his list, he was interrupted by Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt which eventually led to a brawl.

Cody also addressed the crowd, challenging the Butcher and the Blade to a match and allowing them to pick his partner. He then turned his attention to MJF and the fact that his former friend refuses to face him in the ring. The EVP of AEW attempted to sweeten the pot by offering his car, watch, shoes and even a briefcase of money to entice MJF to agree to the bout.

Nyla Rose made a physical statement in her win over Leva Bates. After hitting a double chokeslam on both Bates and Peter Avalon who accompanied her to the ring, Rose put her opponent away with a Beast Bomb to earn the easy victory.

After the match, Rose hit another Beast Bomb on Bates before fending off an attack from the back by Shanna and eventually power bombing a referee through a table.

Kris Statlander also earned a huge victory in the AEW Women’s division as she knocked off number one contender Hikaru Shida with an inverted piledriver.

Brandi and Awesome Kong came out after the match to recruit Statlander into the Nightmare Collective, but were interrupted by a fan who offered herself up as a pledge before the match winner could give her response.

Pentagon Jr., Fenix and Dustin Rhodes and The Young Bucks were also victorious at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.

The next episode of AEW Dynamite airs next Wednesday, December 11th, on TSN2, the TSN App and TSN Direct, live from Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.