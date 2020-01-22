Jon Moxley solidified his place as the next man to challenge Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship and the first title change in All Elite Wrestling history took place on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

The event took place at Chris Jericho’s Rock N’ Wrestling Rager cruise, but it was Kenny Omega and Hangman Page who rocked the boat. The pair defeated SCU to claim the AEW World Tag Team titles.

Page and Omega struggled with teamwork at times, but in a match that featured high flying action and many near falls, the two men did just enough to earn the gold.

The Young Bucks came down to the ring to celebrate post-match, but Page didn't participate, instead taking his belt and crowd surfing to the locker room.

In the main event, Moxley was able to overcome PAC to earn No. 1 contender status, winning the match with a pinfall after hitting a Paradigm Shift.

Moxley was still nursing the eye injury he suffered at the hands of the Inner Circle last week and wrestled with a bandage, before Pac pulled it off towards the end of the bout.

Le Champion made his presence felt at the event not only teaming with Ortiz and Santana to defeat “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry, Luchasaurus, and Marko Stunt in a six-man tag match, but after Moxley’s victory, he emerged from the backstage area to stare down his next title challenger as the event ended.

MJF and Cody Rhodes had a showdown that seemed to be going in Maxwell’s favour, before The Young Bucks snuck up from behind and threw him into the pool.

Dr. Britt Baker also defeated Priscilla Kelly in a singles match.

The next episode of AEW Dynamite airs next week, Jan. 29 on TSN2, the TSN App and TSN Direct, live from Wolstein Center in Cleveland.