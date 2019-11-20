Jon Moxley pulled out all the stops in his main event match with Darby Allin, overcoming his enigmatic opponent to earn a victory as AEW Dynamite went off the air from Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday.

After a very physical confrontation, Moxley hit a Paradigm Shift off the second rope to finally put Allin away and have his arm raised.

Earlier in the night, the AEW Champion Chris Jericho came out with his enforcer Jake Hager to announce that there would be a celebration befitting a champion next week on Dynamite in Chicago, but by the end of the segment had inadvertently talked himself into a title defence.

In the middle of his announcement, SoCal Uncensored came to the ring and after some goading from Scorpio Sky, the first and only man to pin Le Champion in All Elite Wrestling, Jericho challenged Sky to a contest for the AEW gold.

After the title match had been agreed upon, the rest of Jericho’s Inner Circle came out of the back to attack SCU and after fighting off a few others that came out to even up the odds, the champion and Hager combined to hit Sky with a Judas Effect, leaving the title challenger laid out in the ring.

Twelve men competed in the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal for a chance to win a one-of-a-kind AEW diamond ring.

MJF and Hangman Adam Page were the last two men left standing and will advance to a singles match next week for the prize.

In other matches on Dynamite, Hikaru Shida earned an upset victory over Dr. Britt Baker that could put her in line for a rematch with AEW Women’s Champion Riho, Private Party earned a victory over Santana and Ortiz and in a battle of tag team specialists, Lucha Brothers member Fenix beat one half of the Young Bucks, Nick Jackson.

The next episode of AEW Dynamite airs next Wednesday, November 27th, on TSN2, the TSN App and TSN Direct, live from Sears Centre Arena in Chicago, IL.