Rahm wins at Memorial; moves to No.1 in the world

Jon Rahm has won The Memorial Tournament with the score of nine-under.

Rahm entered the day with a four-shot lead and saw his lead climb to as high as eight strokes at one point.

After a near-perfect one-under on the front nine, Rahm struggled as he made the turn picking up a bogey on 10 and double bogey on 11.

After a few pars, the Spaniard picked up yet another bogey on 14 and saw his lead down to just three strokes.

Just when things looked like it could get away from Rahm he chipped in from 31-feet in the rough on the par-3 16th to restore his four-shot lead over Ryan Palmer.

Controversy struck following that shot as Rahm was assessed a two-stroke penalty, according to the PGA Tour's scoring.

Jon Rahm assessed a two-stroke penalty, according to the PGA Tour's scoring. It'll be a three-stroke win, not a five-stroke win. Doesn't really matter, which makes it a perfect Twitter issue: Everyone here loves yelling about things that don't really matter. — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) July 20, 2020

Rahm's ball was deemed to have moved just before the chip shot, thus nullifying his terrific shot, and dropping him two shots.

The penalty wasn't an issue as Rahm held on to win by three-strokes.

The win is Rahm’s first win of the 2020 season, and the fourth on Tour.

The 25-year-old moves to the top of the world ranking, something that he’s been chasing for some time.

“It's obviously a big deal,” he said following his round on Saturday. “I can't sit here and not - and try to diminish it and avoid it because it would just be lying to myself because it is a big deal.”

Rahm is the second Spaniard to reach top spot after Seve Ballesteros, and the third fastest to accomplish the feat.

More to come.