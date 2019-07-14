WIMBLEDON, England — Jonas Forejtek and Jiri Lehecka won the junior boys' doubles title at Wimbledon.

The top-seeded pair from the Czech Republic beat Liam Draxl of Canada and Govind Nanda of the United States 7-5, 6-4.

Also, Aniek Van Koot won her second Wimbledon title in two days.

Van Koot and Diede De Groot of the Netherlands won the women's wheelchair doubles title, beating Marjolein Buis of the Netherlands and Giulia Capocci of Italy 6-1, 6-1.

Van Koot also won the singles title on Saturday, beating her doubles partner in three sets