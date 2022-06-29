With the transfer market set to officially open Friday, TSN has learned that Canadian striker Jonathan David is only interested in a move to one of Europe’s top clubs.

Sources close to David tell TSN that the 22-year-old is focused on considering just “concrete and official” offers and will not be rushed into any potential move. The eight-week-long European transfer window plays out until Sept. 1, so David could also opt to start the season with his current team Lille when the French league opens in August.



TSN previously reported interest in David from clubs including Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Tottenham. Although some teams have already made early moves for young strikers – including Manchester City signing Erling Haaland and Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez – playing with Lille in August could benefit David.

Lille is reportedly close to announcing Paulo Fonseca as the team's new manager, and the team has five league games in August before the transfer window closes.



Interest in David surged last season after he began the 2021-22 season with 10 goals in his first 15 Ligue 1 games. David also scored nine goals during Canada’s successful 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.



David’s production slowed in January, and he scored just three goals in final 19 league games. David’s 15 total league goals set a record for most goals scored in season by a Canadian playing in one of Europe’s top five men’s leagues.



David is entering the third year of a five-year contract with Lille after he moved to France from Belgium club Gent in 2020.