Osorio's milestone goal gives TFC its first win of the season

TORONTO — It was a day of milestones for Toronto FC — the 50th goal for Jonathan Osorio in all competitions for the club and the 25th for Alejandro Pozuelo.

But more importantly Saturday's 2-1 decision over D.C. United was a first win of the season.

Toronto (1-2-1) opened the campaign with a 1-1 tie at FC Dallas, took it on the chin in a 4-1 loss to the New York Red Bulls in its home opener and was beaten 2-1 last weekend at Columbus.

On Saturday, it finally had reason to celebrate, rallying from an early deficit to take the lead and hold on to it for Bob Bradley's first victory at the TFC helm.

"Before the game, one of the things I said (to the team) is 'You guys are a great group. You're working hard.' I say it every week to the media and I say it every day to them, that we're going to become a good team. But now you've got to get some rewards for yourself," Bradley said. "And so that was really, really important."

It was the veteran coach's 183rd regular-season victory, behind only New England's Bruce Arena and the late Sigi Schmid.

One again, Osorio was Johnny-on-the-spot, although he had to show off some impressive wheels to get there.

The 29-year-old Canadian midfielder notched the go-ahead goal in the 53rd minute, racing toward the back post and then sliding to get a leg to a Luca Petrasso cross. Osorio, who has scored in all 10 of his MLS seasons, started the play when he intercepted the ball just inside the D.C. half. Four passes later, following a sprint to goal, Osorio put it in the back of the net for his second of the season — and 35th in career MLS play.

"He understands the game … The fact that you can in different moments challenge him with different responsibilities and he's smart enough to be able to take those things on, I think that speaks to everything he's about as a player," said Bradley.

The goal came in Osorio's club-record 296th appearance for TFC in all competitions. Only Sebastian Giovinco (83) and Jozy Altidore (79) have scored more for Toronto.

"It took me 10 years to get 50," Osorio said with a chuckle. "Hopefully I've got another 10 years in me to get another 50, to get to 100. Amazing. Great to do it in front of my family and of course the fans."

Osorio will now join Canada, looking to help it seal World Cup qualification.

D.C. opened the scoring in the 10th minute, taking advantage of some slack defending. Nigel Robertha toyed with Lukas MacNaughton on the left flank before floating in a cross to an unmarked Russell Canouse, whose angled header beat Alex Bono and found the corner of the goal.

Canouse was making his season debut, after missing the first three games with a groin injury.

Pozuelo tied it in the 24th minute with his 25th goal for TFC in all competitions, sweeping home a ball flicked on by a Michael Bradley header at the near post off a Petrasso corner.

The 23-year-old Petrasso continues to impress, with three assists in his first three MLS games.

With the league pausing for the international break, Toronto next plays April 2 against visiting New York City FC.

Saturday's victory snapped a nine-game winless streak (0-5-4) in MLS play for Toronto that dated back to an Oct. 3 win over the Chicago Fire. It marked Toronto's longest winless league run since going 11 in a row without a victory in March-June 2013.

D.C. United (2-2-0) came into the contest unbeaten in its previous nine regular-season matches (3-0-6) against TFC dating back to August 2017, although Toronto did post a 5-1 extra-time win in the 2019 post-season.

Saturday's game was played before an announced crowd of 21,501 on a damp, cool afternoon at BMO Field that prompted staff to place heaters on both sides of the player benches.

For the second week in a row, Bob Bradley went with a back three with defenders Carlos Salcedo and Shane O'Neill slotting in and Noble Okello and Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty dropping to the bench. Salcedo was suspended last time out while O'Neill, nursing a knock, dressed but did not see action.

Toronto had 60.1 per cent of the ball in a choppy first half but was outshot 7-3 (3-3 in shots on target).

D.C. threatened early with Bono forced to make a stop with his foot on an Ola Kamara shot less than 30 seconds from kickoff.

D.C. coach Hernan Losada liked the first half but not the second.

"I think we didn't deserve to lose and I don't know if Toronto deserved to take all the three points but it is what it is," he said.

D.C. United opened the season with a 3-0 home win over expansion Charlotte and 1-0 victory at FC Cincinnati before falling 2-0 to visiting Chicago

Toronto was missing injured fullback Jacob Shaffelburg (leg) for the second week. Marshall-Rutty, who left the Columbus game early after feeling something in his leg, came off the bench in the 65th minute. But on the minus side, it was to replace the impressive Kadin Chung, who felt something in his hamstring, according to Bob Bradley.

D.C. was without forwards Michael Estrada and Adrien Perez and defender Chris Odoi-Atsem.

