55m ago
Redblacks' Jennings taking first team reps
Jonathon Jennings was taking first team reps at quarterback for the Ottawa Redblacks in their first practice back from the bye week Tuesday.
TSN.ca Staff
Jennings has split starts with Dominique Davis for the 3-7 Redblacks. The 27-year-old, in his first season in Ottawa, is 39-65 for 309 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in four games.
Davis meanwhile, is 169-217 for 1,846 yards, five touchdowns, and 14 interceptions over eight games. Davis also has 102 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.