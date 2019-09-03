Jonathon Jennings was taking first team reps at quarterback for the Ottawa Redblacks in their first practice back from the bye week Tuesday.

At the first practice after the bye week, Jennings is getting first team reps at QB. @TSN1200 #Redblacks — Steve Lloyd (@TSNSteveLloyd) September 3, 2019

Jennings has split starts with Dominique Davis for the 3-7 Redblacks. The 27-year-old, in his first season in Ottawa, is 39-65 for 309 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in four games.

Davis meanwhile, is 169-217 for 1,846 yards, five touchdowns, and 14 interceptions over eight games. Davis also has 102 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.