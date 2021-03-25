Must See: Texas A&M wins at the OT buzzer on Nixon's clutch shot

Jordan Nixon banked in a short jump shot at the buzzer in overtime, giving her a career-high 35 points and lifting No. 2 Texas A&M past seventh-seeded Iowa State.

Nixon scored seven of A&M's nine points in OT, pushing the Aggies (25-2) into the Sweet 16 for the third straight time. She also led the rally in the fourth quarter, scoring the last four points of regulation.

A 3 by Lexi Donarski put the Cyclones up by two with two minutes left in overtime, and Nixon tied it with a layup a few seconds later. Ciera Johnson blocked a layup by Ashley Joens with 3 seconds left before Nixon drove into the lane and threw up the game-winner.

The dramatic finish comes after the Aggies narrowly escaped an upset bid by No. 15 seed Troy in the first round.

Joens had 32 points and 18 rebounds for the Cyclones (17-11), who went 16 for 30 from 3-point range. Donarski finished with 18 points.

