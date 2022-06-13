Jordan Poyer will be a participant at Buffalo Bills' minicamp this week, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

The 31-year-old All-Pro safety is heading into the final year of his contract and did not attend voluntary OTAs last week.

Buffalo’s All-Pro S Jordan Poyer will attend the Bills’ mandatory minicamp this week despite still seeking a contract extension as he enters the last year on his deal. The Bills have been in communication with Poyer’s agents, Drew Rosenhaus and Kyle Lincoln, about his situation. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 13, 2022

Last week, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said there was no indication that Poyer had planned to skip minicamp.

Poyer has made no secret about his desire for an extension with the AFC East champions. In his five seasons with the team, Poyer has only missed two games and recorded 18 interceptions. The Dallas, OR native has formed one of the most effective safety tandems in the NFL alongside Micah Hyde.

Originally taken in the seventh round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Oregon State by the Philadelphia Eagles, Poyer was waived midway through his rookie season and claimed by the Cleveland Browns where he would go on to play three-and-a-half seasons before signing with the Bills as a free agent in 2017.

Poyer heads into 2022 with a $10.78 million cap hit in the back end of a two-year, $19.5 million deal.

The Bills open their minicamp in Orchard Park, NY on Tuesday.