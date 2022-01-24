GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Joseph Duszak scored 38 seconds into overtime to give the Toronto Marlies a 4-3 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins in an American Hockey League game Tuesday night.

Brett Seney scored at 18:05 of the third to force overtime for Toronto (18-12-2-1). Antti Suomela and Semyon Der-Arguchintsev had the other goals.

Dennis Yan, Turner Elson and Jared McIssac scored for Grand Rapids (15-12-5-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2022.