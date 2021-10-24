TORONTO — Josh Ho-Sang and Mikhail Abramov scored in the shootout to lead the Toronto Marlies over the Cleveland Monsters 3-2 in the American Hockey League on Sunday.

Marc Michaelis and Joey Anderson scored for Toronto (2-2-0), which got 33 saves from goaltender Joseph Woll.

Cole Fonstad and Josh Dunne replied for the Monsters (3-1-1) with their first goals of the season. Jean-Francois Berube made 38 saves in defeat.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2021.