TORONTO — The Toronto Marlies came from two goals down to defeat the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 3-2 on Josh Ho-Sang's overtime winner in American Hockey League play Saturday.

Ho-Sang scored his eighth of the season with 40 seconds left in overtime to give the Marlies (8-4-1) their third victory in the past four games.

Toronto, which was losing 2-0 after the first period, has not lost in regulation time since Nov. 6 (3-0-1).

Marc Michaelis made it 2-1 at 13:01 of the second and Richard Clune tied the game 3:34 into the third.

Ho-Sang had an assist for the two-point game. Brett Seney and Duszak had two assists apiece.

Michael Hutchinson (24 saves) outduelled Pat Nagle (16 saves).

Morgan Frost and Isaac Ratcliffe scored for Lehigh Valley (3-8-5), which is winless in five straight matches.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2021.