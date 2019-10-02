There will be familiar faces on the pitch when Canada hosts the United States in a CONCACAF Nations League match later this month at BMO Field.

Toronto FC stars Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore were named to Gregg Berhalter's 26-man USMNT squad along with former TFC and current Montreal Impact defender Daniel Lovitz.

Prior to playing Canada on October 15, the USMNT will meet Cuba on October 11 at Audi Stadium in Washington, DC.

"This is competitive soccer," Berhalter said in a statement. "Anytime there is a trophy on the line is exciting, and in the inaugural Nations League we want to put ourselves in a position to win the tournament. One thing that's important is we continue to bring some of the younger guys along, integrate some new players into camp, but also have a familiar base. Most of the guys have been in camp before, understand how we want to play, and we think that continuity will help in our performance."

Missing from the roster is promising Ajax defender Sergino Dest. Born in the Netherlands, the 19-year-old, who qualifies to play for the USMNT through his father, has already played for Berhalter in friendlies, but has not been formally tied to the program, leaving him still able to play for Ronald Koeman's Oranje if he were to choose so.

"I understand there is going to be a lot of attention surrounding the availability of Sergino in this next camp,” Berhalter said. “I’ve had conversations with Sergino, the conversations were positive, and the content of these conversations is going to remain private.”

USMNT ROSTER TO PLAY CUBA AND CANADA:

GK - Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Sean Johnson (New York City FC) and Zack Steffen (Fortuna Dusseldorf)

D - Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Matt Miazga (Reading), Tim Ream (Fulham), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United) and Walker Zimmerman (Los Angeles FC)

MF - Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKinnie (Schalke), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew) and Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)

FW - Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen) and Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)