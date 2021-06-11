1h ago
Fields signs rookie deal with Bears
Justin Fields signed his rookie contract with the Chicago Bears Friday, with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting it is worth nearly $19 million guaranteed.
TSN.ca Staff
The Bears selected Fields 11th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and he is expected to take over as the team's starting quarterback this season.