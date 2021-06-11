Why Riddick is optimistic Jordan Love can succeed with Packers

Justin Fields signed his rookie contract with the Chicago Bears Friday, with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting it is worth nearly $19 million guaranteed.

📸 @ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/6GJj82fWYq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 11, 2021

The Bears selected Fields 11th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and he is expected to take over as the team's starting quarterback this season.