Justin Morrow is hanging up his cleats.

The longtime Toronto FC defender announced his retirement on Thursday at the age of 33.

“Both on and off the field, Justin has been a model professional,” Toronto FC president Bill Manning said in a statement. “He will retire as one of the best players to ever wear a TFC jersey, a gentleman and a great family man who gave everything he had for the club and the city.”

He had made 17 appearances across all competitions for the team this season.

After four seasons with the San Jose Earthquakes, Morrow joined the Reds in 2014.

A native of Cleveland, Morrow made 246 appearances across all competitions for the Reds over eight seasons, the second-most in franchise history. He registered 18 goals and 20 assists, the best marks for a defender in club history.

With TFC, Morrow reached the MLS Cup on three occasions, including the historic 2017 season in which the club captured the treble of the MLS Cup, Supporters' Shield and Canadian Championship.

Morrow was named an MLS All-Star in 2012 and was a member of the MLS Best XI in 2017.

In 2020, Morrow was named the executive director of Black Players for Change with the group winning the 2020 MLS WORKS Humanitarian of the Year award.

“Justin has had an exceptional career. He has been the type of player that gives everything he has and more - to his teammates, coaches, the environment, and the fans. I am so happy that I had the chance to work with him, and get to know him,” said TFC General Manager Ali Curtis said. “And, while his contributions on the field have been important over the years, I believe his greatest contributions will be off the field in the years to come. We have seen a glimpse of that in his role with Black Players for Change, but I really feel he has a bright future.”

Internationally, Morrow was capped four times by the United States senior team.