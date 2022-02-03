ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Canada's Justine Dufour-Lapointe qualified for the women's moguls final on Thursday night at the Beijing Olympics.

Dufour-Lapointe made her third Olympic appearance, winning gold in Sochi in 2014 and then silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

Montreal's Chloé Dufour-Lapointe and Sofiane Gagnon of Whistler, B.C., will have a second chance to qualify on Saturday ahead of the medal round later that day.

Justine Dufour-Lapointe was the last Canadian woman to have a run on Thursday, earning 71.45 points to place 10th.

She clinched her final's berth when Kazakhstan's Anastassiya Gorodko, the last skier of women's qualifying, did not finish her run.

Chloé Dufour-Lapointe placed 11th, just outside of the qualifying line, with 70.31 points.

France's Perrine Laffont's run bumped Chloé Dufour-Lapointe from the top 10 with the second-last run of the event at Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park, approximately 200 kilometres northwest of Beijing.

Beijing is Chloé Dufour-Lapointe's fourth Olympics, having competed in Vancouver in 2010, Sochi and Pyeongchang. She won moguls silver at the 2014 Sochi Games.

Gagnon earned a 68.47 at her first-ever Olympics.

"There were a few mistakes but I'm super proud of my skiing. These last four days of training were pretty tough," said Gagnon. "This course isn't easy, so I'm so glad that I could block out the distractions of the Games and just focus on my skiing. I'm really happy with my run."

Australia's Jakara Anthony (83.75) was first in women's qualifying, Laffont (81.11) was second and American Jaelin Kauf (79.15) was third.

Reigning Olympic and world champion Mikael Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., was scheduled to compete in the men's qualification round later Thursday.

Quebec City's Laurent Dumais also participated in the men's qualification.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2022.