The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American defensive lineman Justus Reed, it was announced Monday.

The 25-year-old most recently spent time with the Washington Commanders in 2021 after signing with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent earlier that year.

A native of Clearwater, Fla., Reed played five college seasons at Virginia Tech (2020), Youngstown State (2017 to 2020) and the University of Florida (2014 to 2016).

He registered 28 total tackles and 6.5 sacks in his final year at Virginia Tech.