Juventus announced on Tuesday that its France midfielder Blaise Matuidi has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Matuidi, 32, becomes the second Bianconeri player to test positive for the illness after defender Daniele Rugani was confirmed to have it last week.

The club notes in a release that Matuidi is asymptomatic and has been in home isolation since March 11.

Serie A is currently suspended until at least April 3.

Matuidi had made 31 appearances across all competitions for Juve this season, including 23 in the league.

Juve sits atop the table after 26 matches on 54 points, one point ahead of Lazio.