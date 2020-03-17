3h ago
Juve's Matuidi tests positive for COVID-19
Juventus announced on Tuesday that its France midfielder Blaise Matuidi has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). Matuidi, 32, becomes the second Bianconeri player to test positive for the illness after defender Daniele Rugani was confirmed to have it last week.
TSN.ca Staff
Second player tested positive for COVID-19https://t.co/y1c3b62lCE pic.twitter.com/gr6rNQrZfB— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) March 17, 2020
The club notes in a release that Matuidi is asymptomatic and has been in home isolation since March 11.
Serie A is currently suspended until at least April 3.
Matuidi had made 31 appearances across all competitions for Juve this season, including 23 in the league.
Juve sits atop the table after 26 matches on 54 points, one point ahead of Lazio.