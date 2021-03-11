When Juventus brought Cristiano Ronaldo to Torino in the summer of 2018, the club's aim was to win a Champions League title that has eluded the Italians giants since 1996.

But in three straight years with the Portuguese icon in their lineup since his £105 million move from Real Madrid, the Bianconeri's run in Europe's top club competition has ended prematurely. After reaching the quarter-final stage in their first season with Ronaldo, Juve has been bounced in the Round of 16 in two successive seasons, most recently falling to Porto on away goals on Tuesday.

Now with the club's Champions League dream denied for another season, Juve chairman Fabio Paratici says that signing Ronaldo to a new deal isn't a priority right now. The 36-year-old Ronaldo is under contract through the 2022 season.

“There’s still another year of contract," Paratici told Sky Italia. "Cristiano’s contract renewal is not an immediate issue on the agenda, there’s time to talk about it."

Ronaldo has been a sensation for the Bianconeri in Serie A. In 86 league appearances, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has 72 goals. But the Old Lady's streak of nine straight Scudetti appears unlikely to hit 10 with Juve 10 points behind Inter with 13 matches remaining.

Juve, third in the table, returns to league action on Sunday with a visit to relegation-threatened Cagliari.