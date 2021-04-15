54m ago
Euro clubs interested in Canadian Buchanan
Interest across the pond in rising Canadian star and New England Revolution midfielder Tajon Buchanan is growing. According to TSN's Matthew Scianitti, Juventus, PSV Eindhoven, Sporting Lisbon, and Red Bull Salzburg are among clubs interested in Buchanan.
TSN.ca Staff
3 Big Questions: Can Armas maintain standard set by Vanney?
Interest across the pond in rising Canadian star and New England Revolution midfielder Tajon Buchanan is growing.
According to TSN's Matthew Scianitti, Juventus, PSV Eindhoven, Sporting Lisbon, and Red Bull Salzburg are among clubs interested in Buchanan.
Scianitti added the clubs believe the 22-year-old has potential at right back.
Buchanan has been with the Revolution the past two seasons and has recorded two goals with the club. He has also appeared with the Canada U23 team.