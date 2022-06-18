Evans finds Thomas-Erlington who runs into the end zone for the game's first score

The Calgary Stampeders say running back Ka'Deem Carey is doubtful to return after being injured in the first half of Saturday's matchup with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

According to TSN's Matthew Scianitti, the Stamps were examining Carey's Achilles tendon on the sideline.

He rushed for 14 yards on two carries and caught one pass for four yards before departing.

Carey, 29, is in his third season with the Stamps after playing collegiately at the University of Arizona.