Team Canada has named defenceman Kaiden Guhle as captain for the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship, with forwards Jake Neighbours and Cole Perfetti serving as alternates.

A first-round pick by the Montreal Canadiens in 2020, Guhle, a returning player from last year's World Junior team, was one of the last cuts at Habs training camp this year before returning to junior. On Dec. 1, he was dealt in a WHL blockbuster deal, going from the Prince Albert Raiders to the Edmonton Oil Kings.

In seven games at the World Juniors last year, he had two goals and three points.

Perfetti is Canada's lone returning forward from last year's tournament, scoring two goals and tallying six points in seven games. He was drafted 10th overall by the Winnipeg Jets in 2020.

Neighbours, a first-round pick of the St. Louis Blues, has five goals and 18 points in 10 games this season with the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Canada begins the tournament on Boxing Day against the Czech Republic.

