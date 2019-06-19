OTTAWA — Three-time Canadian ice dance champions Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje have decided to step away from competition.

They plan to evaluate their future plans and provide an update on their career later this season.

Weaver, of Toronto and Poje, of Waterloo, Ont., have won three medals at the world championships, most recently bronze in 2018.

The duo competed at the Olympics in 2014 and 2018 and won the Grand Prix Final twice.