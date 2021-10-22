1h ago
Jorden, Maier return for Stamps against Riders
Wide receiver Kamar Jorden and quarterback Jake Maier will return as the Calgary Stampeders take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 12.
TSN.ca Staff
Jorden has been out since mid September with a hamstring injury he suffered in a game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He has 39 catches for 539 yards and three touchdowns in seven games so far this season.
Maier makes his return to the lineup after being on the COVID-19 list. He has not played since Calgary's Week 10 matchup with the Riders on Oct. 9.
The Stamps head into the weekend at 5-5, third in the West Division behind the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan.