KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Logan Stankoven scored a hat trick and added two assists to power the Kamloops Blazers to a 9-0 rout of the Spokane Chiefs on Friday in the opener of their best-of-seven first-round playoff series.

Luke Toporowski chipped in with two goals while Drew Englot, Matthew Seminoff, Fraser Minten and Caeden Bankier added singles.

Dylan Garand made 25 saves for the shutout.

Spokane netminder Mason Beaupit was pulled early in the second period after giving up his fifth goal. He stopped 12 shots. Cooper Michaluk had 23 saves in relief.

In other Western Hockey League playoff openers, the Winnipeg Ice beat the Prince Albert Raiders 3-1 and the Moose Jaw Warriors defeated the Saskatoon Blades 5-1.

The Red Deer Rebels shut out the Brandon Wheat Kings 5-0 and the Portland Winterhawks topped the Prince George Cougars 5-2.

The Seattle Thunderbirds blanked the Kelowna Rockets 6-0 and the Vancouver Giants beat the Everett Silvertips 5-4 in overtime.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2022.