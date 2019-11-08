Kanas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will start on Sunday against the Tennessee Titians, his first game back since suffering a dislocated knee on October 17th against the Denver Broncos.

The reigning NFL MVP has appeared in seven games this season throwing 2,180 yards and 15 touchdowns while only throwing one interception.

Mahomes originally injured his knee while attempting a QB sneak in the second quarter against the Broncos.

The Chiefs went on to win the game 30-6 and are currently sitting 6-3 on the season, having gone 1-1 with Matt Moore serving as the team's starter in Mahomes' place.