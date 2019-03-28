Kane wants to become NFL kicker 'in 10 or 12 years'

Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Harry Kane says he wouldn't mind giving another kind of football a try down the road.

"The desire to play in the NFL is real," Kane told ESPN. "It's something that in 10 or 12 years, I definitely want to try."

The 25-year-old London native thinks doing so would put him in the conversation among the greatest sporting figures.

"If you play in the Premier League and the World Cup and you then play in the NFL, would you then be considered one of the greatest sportsmen ever?" Kane said.

Kane is a New England Patriots fan and has found kinship with Tom Brady.

"We've had a similar path being doubted when we were younger - maybe not being the best athletes as kids," Kane said. "Not many people thought he'd become that good or even play in the NFL and he went on to become the best ever. At the time, it gave me a real boost to say, look, anything is possible. If you have that self-belief and that drive and that hunger, you can do it."

Before any NFL dream can become a reality, Kane's Spurs still have Premier League and Champions League campaigns to contend with this season.

Spurs currently sit third in the Premier League and return to league action on Sunday when they visit leaders Liverpool at Anfield.

The first leg of their Champions League quarterfinals tie with Manchester City is set for April 9 at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.