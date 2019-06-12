The Kansas City Chiefs and All-Pro right tackle Mitchell Schwartz have agreed to a one-year, $11.255 million extension, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The extension will keep the eight-year veteran in Kansas City through 2021 and will make him the league's second-highest paid right tackle.

The #Chiefs are giving RT Mitchell Schwartz a 1-year extension worth $11.255M, source said, making him 2nd highest paid RT. That’s essentially his signing bonus, too. Accordingly, Schwartz’s 2019 and 2020 season (he did an extension with both years left) are fully guaranteed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 12, 2019

Schwartz was drafted in the second round - 37th overall - in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. In 2016 Schwartz signed a five-year, $33 million contract with the Chiefs as a free agent.

Schwartz was named Second-Team All-Pro in 2016 and 2017. He had his best season in 2018, being named First-Team All-Pro for the first time and helping the Chiefs reach the AFC Championship game.