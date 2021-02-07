The Kansas City Chiefs will wear their red uniform tops with white pants while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have opted to wear their white jerseys with pewter pants Sunday in Super Bowl LV.

The reds are the same jersey the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV in last year as they defeated the San Francisco 49ers.

Tampa Bay wore their red jerseys for the first playoff game -- a win over the Washington Football Team in the wild card round -- but they were in white the last two weeks ago when they took down the New Orleans Saints Green Bay Packers to advance to the big game.

