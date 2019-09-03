All eyes are on Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, last year’s recipient of the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award, as he should once again be in contention for this season’s trophy. The 23-year-old is the universal betting favourite to win, though just four players in the history of the NFL have ever won back-to-back MVPs, with Peyton Manning being the last to do so during the 2008 and ’09 campaigns.

Challenging Mahomes in 2019, TSN believes, will be five familiar names: New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Rams running back Todd Gurley and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Each of these players is a star in their own right and, as such, TSN takes a look at their chances of securing the NFL’s most recognized award.

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs: Mahomes’ arm strength, combined with all the different angles he’s able to throw the football from, make him arguably the most talented quarterback on the planet. The reigning MVP also isn’t shy when it comes to throwing the ball. Whether his receiver is open or he has to throw him open, there aren’t too many throws that the former top-10 pick can’t make. The Chiefs’ offensive attack last season heavily featured Mahomes’ arm talent and that should likely continue in 2019 or even increase with former star running back Kareem Hunt no longer on the team.

Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints: One of the only recognitions that Brees hasn’t been able to secure in his illustrious career is the MVP award. The NFL’s all-time leader in career passing yards figures to have yet another talented Saints squad this season, particularly on offence, that should be among the best teams in the NFC. If Brees does ultimately win MVP, a big reason will be because of Michael Thomas, the now-fourth year veteran who is unquestionably one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers: Once considered by many to be the NFL’s most talented pivot, Rodgers may be itching to take back the title from Mahomes. Perhaps being overlooked a bit will serve as the motivation the two-time MVP needs in order to capture his third award. A point to watch with Rodgers this season is how he’ll perform in new head coach Matt LaFleur’s offensive system, after playing his entire career in Mike McCarthy’s.

Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles Rams: Universally regarded as the NFL’s best player, period, it seems likely that Donald will eventually win an MVP award. His Rams squad, which represented the NFC in last year’s Super Bowl, figures to be among the conference’s best teams again in 2019. Donald, who nearly broke the NFL’s single-season sack record last season, however, could potentially see some kind of drop-off with his stats this season now as Ndamukong Suh is no longer playing alongside him on the Rams’ defensive line.

Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams: Donald is unquestionably the Rams’ best player, but Gurley is still their best offensive player in spite of the emergence of QB Jared Goff. The three-time Pro Bowler is in the discussion as one of the NFL’s best rushers and he’s also a lethal weapon for Los Angeles in the receiving game.

Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots: Even at age 42, it would be unwise to count out Brady. The three-time MVP’s Patriots, who captured the Lombardi Trophy last season – Brady’s sixth in nine appearances – seem poised to make yet another championship run this season. The recently re-instated Josh Gordon, who, if he can manage to stay on the straight and narrow, could potentially team up with Brady for an epic season, perhaps the likes of which the quarterback had in 2007 with Hall of Fame wideout Randy Moss.