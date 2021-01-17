Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been ruled out of Sunday’s Divisional Round game against the Cleveland Browns after taking a hit from Mack Wilson in the third quarter. Mahomes was evaluated for a concussion in the locker room before being downgraded to out for the remainder of the contest.

Patrick Mahomes has been downgraded to out. https://t.co/IuVyr7nbIt — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 17, 2021

Mahomes appeared to be dazed after he got up from the hit and was assisted to the sideline.

Eventually he was seen running into the locker room to be further evaluated.

Veteran QB Chad Henne replaced Mahomes for the Chiefs.