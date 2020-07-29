The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Wednesday that running back Damien Williams informed the club that he was opting out of the 2020 NFL season.

He becomes the second member of the Super Bowl LIV champions to decide to forgo the season in light of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic following guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who announced his intentions last week.

“As an organization, we certainly understand and respect Damien’s choice, knowing it was made in the best interest of his family,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said in a statement. “He means a lot to our football team as a player and a person, and we’re going to miss having him around this season.”

A native of San Diego, the 27-year-old Williams had 711 combined rushing and receiving yards with seven touchdowns in 2019, his second season with the Chiefs. He scored a go-ahead five-yard touchdown reception and followed it up with 38-yard TD run in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers to give the Chiefs their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years in February.

A product of Oklahoma, Williams spent the first four seasons of his career with the Miami Dolphins.