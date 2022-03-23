Has the rest of the AFC West caught up to the Chiefs?

It appears Tyreek Hill's days as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs could be numbered.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins are both engaged in contract talks with the Chiefs regarding the star wide receiver.

Jets and Dolphins are the two teams now vying for Tyreek Hill, who is expected to receive a massive contract extension from the team that trades for him, per sources. https://t.co/3R1OzqUEfV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022

Schefter notes that if Hill is dealt, the acquiring team is expected to sign him to a massive contract extension.

Hill, 28, had a career-high 111 receptions last season for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Chiefs added to their wide receiver depth last week, signing former Pittsburgh Steelers star JuJu Smith-Schuster.

If and when the Chiefs trade Tyreek Hill, KC’s wide receivers would include JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman, Josh Gordon, Justin Watson, Cornell Powell, Dieter Gehrig and Corey Coleman.



The team still would expected to add wide receivers in free agency and the draft. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022

More details to follow.