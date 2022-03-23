1h ago
Report: Jets, Dolphins vying to trade for Chiefs WR Hill
It appears Tyreek Hill's days as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs could be numbered. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins are both engaged in contract talks with the Chiefs regarding the star wide receiver.
Schefter notes that if Hill is dealt, the acquiring team is expected to sign him to a massive contract extension.
Hill, 28, had a career-high 111 receptions last season for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns.
The Chiefs added to their wide receiver depth last week, signing former Pittsburgh Steelers star JuJu Smith-Schuster.
More details to follow.