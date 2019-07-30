49m ago
Hill leaves Chiefs practice early with bruised quad
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill's practice on Tuesday ended early when he took a hard hit from teammate Bashaud Breeland on a passing play. Hill limped off the field and was tended to at the team's medical tent with what the team tells ESPN's Adam Schefter is a bruised quad.
TSN.ca Staff
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill's practice on Tuesday ended early when he took a hard hit from teammate Bashaud Breeland on a passing play.
Hill limped off the field and was tended to at the team's medical tent.
Yahoo! Sports' Kimberley A. Martin noted that the 25-year-old Hill was stretching and bending his right leg before driving off on the passenger seat of a cart.
The team told ESPN's Adam Schefter that it's a bruised quad for Hill and he's expected to be fine.
Over the weekend, Hill spoke for the first time since the league announced he would not be facing any discipline over his involvement in an alleged abuse case surrounding his young son.
"I can't wait for my new journey, man. I'm excited," Hill said on Sunday. "I'm working every day to be a better father, a better person, a better citizen, a better teammate and a better son, too, to my parents. I'm evolving every day."
A native of Douglas, GA, Hill is heading into his fourth season.
Hill, a three-time Pro Bowler, had 87 receptions for 1,479 yards last season with 12 touchdowns.