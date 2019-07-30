Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill's practice on Tuesday ended early when he took a hard hit from teammate Bashaud Breeland on a passing play.

Hill limped off the field and was tended to at the team's medical tent.

Tyreek Hill was in the tent, stretching/bending right leg.



A few minutes go by and a cart came over to drive the #Chiefs WR away. Fans applaud. — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) July 30, 2019

Yahoo! Sports' Kimberley A. Martin noted that the 25-year-old Hill was stretching and bending his right leg before driving off on the passenger seat of a cart.

Tyreek Hill carted out of Chiefs practice with an apparent right leg injury



(via @bepryor)pic.twitter.com/TjoPq61y2j — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 30, 2019

The team told ESPN's Adam Schefter that it's a bruised quad for Hill and he's expected to be fine.

Chiefs' WR Tyreek Hill bruised his quad and is expected to be fine. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 30, 2019

Over the weekend, Hill spoke for the first time since the league announced he would not be facing any discipline over his involvement in an alleged abuse case surrounding his young son.

"I can't wait for my new journey, man. I'm excited," Hill said on Sunday. "I'm working every day to be a better father, a better person, a better citizen, a better teammate and a better son, too, to my parents. I'm evolving every day."

A native of Douglas, GA, Hill is heading into his fourth season.

Hill, a three-time Pro Bowler, had 87 receptions for 1,479 yards last season with 12 touchdowns.