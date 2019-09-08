35m ago
Chiefs' Hill (shoulder) ruled out vs. Jaguars
Chiefs star receiver Tyreek Hill has been knocked out of the Chiefs' game at Jacksonville with a left shoulder injury. Hill is the third player to leave the game in the first half, joining Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles and linebacker Myles Jack.
The Canadian Press
Foles has a shoulder injury and Jack was ejected for throwing a punch during a fracas in the end zone.
NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes limped off the field following a sack in the play that led to the scuffle, but he returned with his left ankle and foot heavily taped.