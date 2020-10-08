Kansas head coach Les Miles has tested positive for COVID-19, the program announced on Thursday.

Miles. 66, says he has begun self-isolation.

“Although I will not physically be able to attend practice for the time being, I will be using the technology available for remote working to stay connected during staff meetings, meetings with players, etc," Miles said in a statement. “Thank you for your prayers and support in advance. I look forward to beating this virus and returning back to be with my team in person very soon. Rock Chalk!”

Kansas director of athletics Jeff Long says no other coach has tested positive and the team anticipates Miles's return in time for an October 17 game against West Virginia.

“Kansas Team Health is working through the contact tracing protocols and notifying those individuals that may have been in close contact with him for an extended period of time," Long said. "We wish Coach a speedy recovery and look forward to getting him back on the field very soon.”

The 0-3 Jayhawks are currently on a bye.