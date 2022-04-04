Jayhawks storm back in second half to beat UNC, win national title

The first half was all North Carolina. The second half was anything but.

The Kansas Jayhawks outscored the Tar Heels 47-29 in the second half to storm back and win the men's National Championship game 72-69 Monday night in New Orleans.

It's their fourth title in program history and second for head coach Bill Self.

It marks the largest comeback from a first-half deficit in men's title game history, surpassing the Kentucky Wildcats' comeback of 10 against Utah in 1998.

The Tar Heels earned their spot in the title game with a victory over No. 2 Duke and Mike Krzyzewski, ending his coaching career in the Final Four. They also took down the Saint Peter's Peacocks after the Jersey City school advanced all the way to the Sweet Sixteen.

Kansas defeated No. 2 Villanova Saturday night to book their spot in the championship.

