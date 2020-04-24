TORONTO (April 23, 2020) – Her Mark, the annual summit empowering the next generation of Canadian female leaders founded and hosted by TSN’s Kate Beirness, is pivoting to television as an all-new primetime special of the same name airs Wednesday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN. The half-hour HER MARK special features an impressive roster of some of the most famous names in Canadian sports, virtually joining Beirness to discuss the importance of female empowerment and leadership.

Beirness invites Canada into her home as she interviews the following list of inspiring guests:

Kia Nurse

Marie-Philip Poulin

Christine Sinclair

Natalie Spooner

Tessa Virtue

Hayley Wickenheiser

HER MARK also features special guest appearances by CTV’s Jann Arden, along with Edmonton Oilers’ captain Connor McDavid.

Hosted annually by Beirness for the last three years, the Her Mark summit has invited female high school students from across Canada who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in their schools and communities to take part in a day of motivational speeches, educational panels, and an interactive training circuit. Adjusting plans to offer the HER MARK national broadcast provides the opportunity to open up this inspirational event to the whole country, as the world of sports and beyond remain on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been an honour for me to create the opportunity to empower the next generation of female leaders through HER MARK, and I am beyond excited to bring what has thus far been a Toronto-based event into the homes of young women across Canada,” said Beirness. “The HER MARK special features interviews with women who inspire us and male allies who are vocal in their support. I hope the stories they share will be as uplifting to viewers as they have been to me.”

“HER MARK is a stand-out annual event, and we’re thrilled to deliver it in a new way for viewers across the country,” said Nathalie Cook, Vice-President, TSN. “We’re very proud to support Kate’s efforts to inspire the next generation of female leaders, and we look forward to amplifying the messages of this incredible group of special guests.”

For all the latest on TSN's programming, please check TSN.ca for the most up-to-date broadcast schedule.