BEIJING — Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing finally arrived in Beijing on Monday morning, about 24 hours before he'll skate the men's short program.

The 30-year-old from Girdwood, Alaska, was detained in Vancouver for more than a week after testing positive for COVID-19. He had to pass four tests before being permitted to fly to Beijing.

Canada's charter flights to Beijing were long gone by then, so Messing, who captured his first Canadian title last month in Ottawa, had to fly first to Montreal for his fourth test, and then through Milan to Beijing.

Skate Canada high performance director Mike Slipchuk had joked if there was any athlete capable of competing well after taking the "milk run" to Beijing it was Messing, since his travel from Alaska is long for any event.

He competes for Canada because his mom was born in Edmonton.

The men's short program begins at 9:15 a.m. local time Tuesday.

