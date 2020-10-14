HARRISON, N.J. — The Montreal Impact can't solve the New England Revolution.

Kekuta Manneh and Teal Bunbury scored early goals, Adam Buksa had a goal and an assist, and the Revolution beat the Impact 3-2 on Wednesday night at Red Bulls Stadium — for New England's third straight victory this season over Montreal.

"We played this New England team three times and they still beat us the same way. We put a game plan in place that was not applied," said Impact coach Thierry Henry.

Manneh opened the scoring with his first goal of the season in the 13th minute, side-footing a one-touch shot into an empty net. Buksa ran onto a loose ball before tapping it to Manneh for the finish from point-blank range.

Alexander Büttner chipped a high entry to the centre of the box where Bunbury scored on a header to make it 2-0 in the 20th.

New England (7-4-7) has won consecutive games and has one loss in its last seven matches.

Amar Sejdic tapped in a roller from the top of the six-yard box in the 27th minute for the Impact, who trailed 2-1 at the break.

"When you are trailing coming in from halftime, you know something has to change. We needed to improve our desire to win the first and second balls," said Sejdic.

Buksa beat a pair of defenders before his shot was stopped by goalkeeper James Pantemis. Buksa then put the rebound into an empty net in the 52nd minute to make it 3-1.

Ballou Tabla's goal — the 21-year-old's first since 2017 — in stoppage capped the scoring.

Montreal (6-10-2) has lost six of its last eight games.

"We played a bit better in the second half. The coaches prepared us for the game. We knew they were going to be aggressive, but we reacted instead of being proactive in the first half," said Sejdic.

The Impact are playing their remaining home games in the United States due to travel restrictions regarding COVID-19 put in place by the Canadian government.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports