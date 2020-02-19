Kelowna Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton announced today that the Rockets have released head coach Adam Foote from his duties as of Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Assistant coach Kris Mallette has been named the Rockets interim head coach. — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) February 19, 2020

The Kelowna Rockets have fired former NHL defenceman Adam Foote from his head coaching duties, team president and general manager Bruce Hamilton announced on Wednesday.

Foote was hired by the Western Hockey League team in 2018 and compiled a record of 48-49-8-4.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to have coached the Kelowna Rockets, It has an honour to have coached all of players on Rockets and to had an influence their on their development,"Foote said in a statement. "I also to recognize the outstanding work by my fellow coaches and the Rockets' talented training staff. I wish the Rockets organization nothing but great success over the remaining months of the season and in the Memorial Cup."

Foote, a native of Toronto, amassed 66 goals and 242 assists in 1,154 NHL regular-season games in 19 seasons with the Quebec Nordiques/Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets.