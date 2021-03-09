Wide receiver Kenny Golladay, tight end Hunter Henry, and linebacker Bud Dupree are headed to free agency after they were not given the franchise tag by their respective clubs, according to multiple reports.

The Detroit Lions informed Golladay that they will not use the tag on him, ending his four-year career with the team. In 47 games with the Lions, the 27-year-old caught 183 passes for 3,068 yards and 21 touchdowns. Golladay led the league with career-high 11 touchdown receptions in 2019, resulting in his only Pro Bowl selection. Golladay was selected in the third round (No. 96 overall) by the team in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Henry was informed by the Los Angeles Chargers that he would not receive the tag for a second-consecutive season, allowing the five-year veteran will become a free-agent. The 26-year old played a career-high 14 games in 2020, hauling in 60 passes for 613 yards and four touchdowns. Henry missed the final two games of last season after being placed on the COVID list. He was drafted 35th overall by the Chargers in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Dupree will not be tagged by the Pittsburgh Steelers, clearing the way for the 28-year-old to become a free agent. Dupree played under the franchise tag last season and recorded eight sacks, 31 combined tackles, eight tackles for loss and 15 quarterback hits. In 81 career games, Dupree recorded 39.5 sacks, 231 combined tackles, and 65 quarterback hits.