In a battle to land free-agent wide receiver Kenny Lawler, the Edmonton Elks have pushed their offer to $300,000, TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reported on Monday.

The BC Lions have also shown interest in Lawler, who posted a career-high 1,014 receiving yards last season.

The 27-year-old spent his first two CFL seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Pomona, Calif., native attended training camp with the Lions in 2018, but was released and eventually signed with the Blue Bombers ahead of the 2019 season.

Lawler returned to Winnipeg for the 2021 campaign after signing a one-year extension.

Lawler was taken in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks and spent time on their practice squad in 2016 and 2017.

In 29 career CFL games, Lawler has 107 receptions for 1651 yards and 10 touchdowns.